Five African American women will talk Saturday about their experiences at Wake Forest University in the early 1970s.
The 9 a.m. panel discussion in Brendle Recital Hall commemorates the 50-year anniversary of the integration of women’s residence halls at Wake Forest.
Beth Norbrey Hopkins, Deborah Graves McFarlane and Camille Russell Love enrolled at Wake Forest in the fall of 1969 and graduated in 1973, WFU said.
Hopkins and McFarlane lived in Bostwick Residence Hall, becoming the first African American women to live on campus, WFU said. Love, a Winston-Salem native, was a day student. The next spring, Awilda Neal, who also graduated in 1973, and Linda Holiday enrolled and also lived in Bostwick. Holiday later transferred to N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, from which she graduated.
After the five women discuss their time at Wake Forest, several current African American female students will join them in a panel discussion.
Hopkins said she’s excited about coming together on Wake Forest’s campus with the women she blazed trails with five decades ago — as well as with other African Americans who attended Wake Forest during the era.
“This is a historic weekend and a great time for celebration,” said Hopkins, Wake Forest’s first African American homecoming queen. “It is a time for renewal and reunification and a time for reflection.
“I want to emphasize my journey from the time I entered Wake Forest through the time I retired from Wake Forest, given that in 1973 I put my hands on my hips and said I would never be back,” Hopkins said. “I’m glad I returned, and throughout my time at Wake Forest, as a student and as an educator, I made some friendships that will be sealed forever.”
