Before it plays New York City, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Nashville, Che Apalache had an important gig to keep Thursday, a concert for the kids at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, a middle school on the city's south side.
The school is about 80 percent Hispanic, a demographic that had particular appeal to the Argentine-based band that has gained national acclaim for fusing Appalachian and Latin American string music and wading into the politics of immigration.
Joe Troop, a Winston-Salem native who lives in Buenos Aires, leads the band, which also includes Pau Barjau, a native of Mexico, and Franco Martino and Martin Bobrik, both from Argentina.
The band played three spirited sets for each of the grades at Philo-Hill, concerts that essentially kicked off Che Apalache's North American tour in support of its new album, "Rearrange My Heart," produced by banjo wizard Bela Fleck.
The band will be at Fiesta 2019 in Winston-Salem next week. See next week's relish for more information.
"If a few kids can learn about Appalachian music and then go out and express it on their own terms, through their own culture, then that is a dream come true for us," Troop said before the opening set began.
A string band rooted in bluegrass, Che Apalache's set had an international flavor with traditional songs from Argentina, Mexico and Japan, a bluegrass standard and even a doo-wop tune from the Mills Brothers.
"These instruments are crazy," Troop said holding up his fiddle to the kids. He explained the origins of each of the instruments, that the guitar had come from Spain, where it was strung with animal intestines, eliciting a few "yuks." Few knew that the banjo came from Africa or recognized the mandolin, which comes from Italy.
When Troop asked how many kids had been to the Appalachian Mountains, only a few hands shot up.
"Up there, they play a lot of this music," Troop said as the band launched into the Stanley Brothers' classic, "Let's Go to the Fair."
A virtuoso fiddler and a smooth, soulful tenor, Troop is a Reynolds High School graduate who was active in the school's theater and found support from Terry Hicks, a former choral teacher there.
Now 36, he graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and after a stint living in Japan, moved to Argentina and began teaching bluegrass, with some of his students becoming his bandmates. Che Apalache toured the United States in 2017, playing festivals in Clifftop, W.V., and Galax, Va., while steadily gaining a following. National media outlets including National Public Radio, Rolling Stone and Billboard have all written about the band.
Jaiyana Barnes, a seventh-grader, wasn't familiar with bluegrass, but that didn't stop her from dancing as soon as Troop's bow hit the strings. She used the age-old answer when asked what she liked about bluegrass: "The beat."
She'd seen banjos before, "in movies," she said.
Having such a worldly band at the school gives kids an experience they might never have, Principal Benika Thompson said.
When she taught at the school years ago, she was struck by how few students left the southside. One of her goals this year, she said, is to have special events for the kids.
"Our young people need to see themselves represented in entertainment and education, that there's one of you out there doing great things," Thompson said. "And some of these experiences, we are going to bring to them, to see that there are things they can aspire to."
