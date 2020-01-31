Light snow mixed with rain fell Friday in Forsyth County as well as nearby areas, according to the National Weather Service.
A trace amount of snow might have accumulated on some surfaces in the Triad for a brief period, said Mike Strickler, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. The Triad received ¼- to ½-inch of rain Friday, Morrow said.
Small amounts of snow also accumulated on trees, bushes and grass in Stokes and Surry counties, said Mike Sporer, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
Elsewhere in North Carolina, the snow was heavier, although none of it was expected to accumulate, the weather service said.
Today’s forecast calls for cloudy conditions giving way to sunny skies in Forsyth County, with a high temperature near 51 degrees.
