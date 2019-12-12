The first two Republican candidates have filed to run in the recently redrawn 6th Congressional District, just eight days out from the end of the filing period for the 2020 election cycle.
Lee Haywood of Summerfield and Laura Pichardo of Pelham both filed to run for the 6th, which gave the GOP a hefty majority in 2018, but is now considered ripe for picking off by the Democrats.
Haywood has been GOP chairman for the 6th for the past two years. He said in a Facebook posting that he felt the need to jump from being an activist to a candidate, in order to give voters a “conservative choice” in the election.
Pichardo doesn’t live in the new district, although the Caswell County community of Pelham is within the boundaries of the 6th as it was previously drawn.
Democrats Bruce Davis of High Point, Kathy Manning of Greensboro and Derwin Montgomery of Winston-Salem have filed for the new 6th, and a fourth Democrat, Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem, is considering a run.
The new 6th consists of all of Guilford County and parts of Forsyth County that contain 70% of the residents of Forsyth. The precincts in the district are capable of giving Democrats landslide majorities, based on recent voting trends.
The former 6th consisted of a section of Guilford County containing about a third of the county’s residents, plus the counties of Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham. With the exception of Chatham County and its Guilford section, all the counties of the district went Republican in 2018.
In other filings, Republicans gained a sixth candidate for lieutenant governor with the filing Thursday of Scott Stone of Charlotte. Democrats gained a fifth candidate for superintendent of public instruction with the filing of Keith A. Sutton of Raleigh, and a third candidate for state treasurer with the filing of Dimple Ajmera of Charlotte.
The primary is on March 3, while the general election is on Nov. 3.
