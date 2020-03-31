Angelo Street fire

Winston-Salem firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Monday around noon.

 Wesley Young/Journal

A candle started a fire in a Winston-Salem house Tuesday, firefighters said.

Fire crews responded to the home on Angelo Street to extinguish the blaze, which they said started in home's the dining room.

