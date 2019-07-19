A large fire broke out at a home that was being used for storage off Jonestown Road on Friday morning, according to a Winston-Salem Fire Department captain.
No one was injured in the blaze on Mar-Don Drive that caused a plume of smoke visible from Business 40, said Captain C.D. Belcher.
“One of our units was on the way back from another call and saw a large column of black smoke from Country Club Road,” Belcher said. “It was a fully-involved structure fire. It was a large fire.”
Fire personnel said the cause of the fire, in a wooded area, is unknown.
A Freeman Commercial Real Estate sign is posted on the lot just beyond the caution tape in the cordoned off area, fire personnel said.
The building was being used solely for storage and fire personnel classified it as a business.
The owner of the building came running down the road and met with firefighters.
A ladder truck, an ambulance and more than 12 fire department vehicles were on the scene of the fire.
The fire was extinguished at 10:08 a.m.
Mar-Don Drive, which connects to a residential neighborhood, remained closed at 11:30 a.m. but was expected to reopen soon.
A Duke Energy truck was also on the scene.
In the wake of the extreme heat, a larger contingent of firefighters rotated on the scene.
The fire is under investigation.