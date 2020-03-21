The fired chief executive of Cardinal Innovations, Richard Topping Jr., received a legal victory when a three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to dismiss his lawsuit against a law firm that investigated his actions.
A newly constituted Cardinal board of directors sued Topping on March 26, 2018, as part of an attempt to recover $1.68 million in severance that the previous board paid to Topping.
The current board has been pursuing altogether about $3.8 million in paid severance from four former Cardinal officials. Cardinal reimbursed the state the $3.8 million from administrative funds.
About an hour after Cardinal filed its lawsuit against Topping in Mecklenburg Superior Court, an investigator hired by the Cardinal board, Kurt Meyers, disclosed his findings in a press conference.
On May 30, 2018, Topping sued the former federal prosecutor for libel and slander, claiming Meyers’ presentation was “misleading and false.” That lawsuit came 15 days after Topping countersued Cardinal.
The panel ruled that Meyers and his law firm were not protected from Topping’s defamation lawsuit in large part because his comments were made in a press conference, and not during court proceedings.
The dismissal request by Meyers and his law firm focused on the legal term of “absolute privilege.”
According to the Legal Information Institute, absolute privilege is defined as “applying to statements made in certain contexts or in certain venues ... considered as a complete defense.”
The panel upheld the Superior Court ruling that Meyers was not entitled to absolute privilege.
“Defendants’ statements made at the out-of-court press conference during pending litigation are too far afield to be considered ‘made in due course of a judicial proceeding,’ according to the ruling.
“Defendants fail to show entitlement to absolute immunity from suit flowing from either Cardinal’s pending suit against plaintiff as a judicial proceeding, or their investigation of plaintiff as a quasi-judicial proceeding.
“Although the trial court’s distinction between litigation and investigatory counsel is unpersuasive and without basis, the trial court did not err in declining to extend absolute immunity from suit to defendants in this case.”
The panel also said that “we express no opinion on the validity, if any, of plaintiff’s claims nor defendant’s defenses” in remanding the case back to the trial court.
Controversial reign
Cardinal said in a statement that “The ruling you mentioned below is between Mr. Topping and a third-party, and we are not a party to that litigation.”
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services could not be reached for comment this week on the panel’s ruling.
Cardinal is North Carolina’s largest behavioral-health managed-care organization covering 20 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties.
It has responsibility for more than 850,000 Medicaid recipients and more than $675 million in federal and state Medicaid funding.
The firing of Topping in November 2017 represented the climax of regulatory and legal probes into his performance as Cardinal’s top executive.
The Cardinal board was revamped in large part because state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen determined the previous board, led by chairwoman Lucy Drake, had acted inappropriately in paying severance to Topping and other Cardinal executives as part of their dismissals.
Topping was terminated without cause by the previous Cardinal board on Nov. 17, 2017, which allowed him to receive a $1.68 million, two-year severance package. The board also allowed Topping to continue his duties through Nov. 30, 2017.
Cohen stepped in on Nov. 27, 2017, to formally remove Topping and disband the Cardinal board.
State law permits the health secretary to remove the chief executive and the board of a behavioral-health MCO if the secretary determines that the agency demonstrates serious financial mismanagement or serious regulatory noncompliance.
Members of the displaced Cardinal board filed a countersuit against the state in December 2017, in large part to force their reinstatement and to allow the former Cardinal executive to retain their severances.
Claims, counterclaims
Topping’s lawsuit against Meyers and the law firm includes letters sent by Topping’s attorney to Trey Sutten, his successor as chief executive, disputing Meyers’ investigation and allegations.
It also has internal Cardinal emails of Cardinal and high-level officials negotiating Topping’s departure and his severance a few weeks before his removal.
Topping called claims made in Meyers’ detailed 63-minute presentation “misleading and false” even though it contained email and text exchanges between Topping, former Cardinal executives and Drake about his post-Cardinal plans.
Topping claims Meyers made “derogatory statements” about him in the press conference, as well as violated a section of the N.C. Rules of Professional Conduct — making an extrajudicial statement affecting Topping — with the presentation.
Topping faces seven claims in the Cardinal lawsuit: breach of contract; breach of fiduciary duties; breach of implied duty of good faith and fair dealing (in his role as CEO); conversion (deleting data from Cardinal-owned devices and not returning Cardinal electronic property); unjust enrichment; constructive trust (knowingly accepting overpayments in severance); and constructive fraud (taking without permission highly confidential Cardinal financial and operational data).
The revamped Cardinal board complaint called Topping’s severance “excessive and unlawful payments.” Topping also was paid as much as $635,000 in annual salary — more than three times the $204,000 permitted by state law.
Topping and Drake and the previous Cardinal board have for years viewed the agency as an independent contractor as part of state Medicaid reform. As such, they claimed Cardinal gained financial and business flexibility from the legislature beyond those of the other behavioral-health MCOs.
That included, they claim, being allowed to build up its fund balance from what was supposed to be prudent cost-cutting not harmful to Medicaid recipient services.
Topping said in his complaint against Meyers and the law firm that fair pay for his expertise in the Charlotte market could be as much as $2 million.
However, Cardinal is considered a political subdivision of the state, with oversight contracts subject to approval by the health secretary and executive compensation subject to N.C. Office of State Human Resources guidelines.
Cardinal and Topping have been the subject of numerous state Auditor’s Office audits over the past three years.
State Auditor Beth Wood said in a May 2017 audit ordered by legislators in August 2016 that Cardinal’s “whole independent contractor claims have been taken out of context, and they are being misleading when they say they are.”
Damage reputation?
Topping claims his reputation has been “severely damaged” in the health care sector by the Cardinal lawsuit and Meyers’ investigation.
Meyers said in his presentation that Topping “inflated his salary without regard to the reputational, regulatory and legal damages it was going to cause” Cardinal.
Topping claimed he “enjoyed an outstanding reputation nationally” because of his executive accomplishments before the Cardinal lawsuit was filed and Meyers made his presentation.
However, Topping had been heavily criticized by a bipartisan group of legislative leaders and at least two state health secretaries for his management style.
Retired Sen. Tommy Tucker, R-Union, has said his sense of potential fraud committed by Topping led him to become the chief legislative antagonist facing Cardinal for several years, as well as persuade him to attend the March 26, 2018, investigative report. Tucker did not run for re-election in 2018.
“It has been his narcissism and arrogance in trying to take advantage of Cardinal and the individuals he was hired to serve,” Tucker said in November 2017.
“I told Secretary Cohen that if she didn’t take care of this situation promptly that it would go beyond being DHHS and the legislature’s problem, but hers and the governor’s. Thankfully, she had the wherewithal to take the right action.”
