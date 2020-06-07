Winston Salem Police responded to the area of 200 Sedge Meadow Drive around midnight Sunday on an incident that started as a verbal altercation between neighbors. The altercation led to a firearm being discharged, police said.
There were no injuries. Police said they charged one of the men involved.
Tajaun Tyrone Crockett, 32, of Sedge Meadow Drive, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage to property.
The investigation is still ongoing and the Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
