A vacant home on Hemlock Drive in Winston-Salem caught fire Saturday afternoon, severely damaging it.

The home, located at 3617 Hemlock, has been vacant for some time, according to neighbors. Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Chaz Browning said fire crews responded at 2:45 p.m. and had the fire under control around 3:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Browning said. There was no one in the house when firefighters arrived.

In a video posted by the Fire Department's Twitter account, flames can be seen roaring in the home's upstairs. 

The front of the home's upper level was burned completely out, with smoke pouring out of the structure sometime after the fire was under control. Propane tanks could be seen on the first floor of the home.

