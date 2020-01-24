A fire Thursday killed 10,000 egg-producing chickens in eastern Yadkin County, authorities said Friday.

The fire started about 3:30 p.m. in a 16,000-square-foot chicken house in the Forbush community near Forbush High School, said Chief Dale Couch of the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department. It took about 60 firefighters from volunteer fire departments in Yadkin County about two hours to put out the fire, Couch said.

The fire caused about $200,000 damage to the building in the 2900 block of Mount Carmel Church Road, Couch said. He didn't know the value of the chickens that were killed in the fire.

Firefighters saved a second, nearby chicken house from the flames, Couch said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, Couch said.

Larry Brown of Yadkinville owns the chicken house at the site.

Brown raises egg-producing chickens for Mountaire Farms, which is the seventh-largest producer of chicken in the United States, with headquarters in Millsboro, Del., Couch said.

