A fire severely damaged a building containing golf cart shop Tuesday morning at 5650 Reidsville Road in Walkertown, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
A driver passing the business on Reidsville Road, also known as U.S. 158, saw the fire and called 911, said Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal. About 70 firefighters from the Walkertown, Belews Creek, Piney Grove and Forsyth County fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 5:57 a.m., the Forsyth County Emergency Services said in a statement.
It took the firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, Styers said. It took the firefighters 4 1/2 hours to completely put out the fire and its hot spots.
The firefighters also monitored the area for hazardous-materials runoff but found it had a limited impact to the environment, the county's emergency services said.
The building of McTron Inc., which operates the golf cart shop, is considered to be a total loss, Styers said. Investigators estimated that the fire caused more than $500,000 in damage to the building.
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, the county's emergency services said.
