A stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem was closed for about three hours Saturday due to downed power lines and a house fire in the area, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Authorities closed the road around 11:40 a.m. from the 1400 block to the 1900 block. It’s not clear what caused the downed power lines, but Duke Power was on the scene, police said.

A house fire in the 1800 block of the road displaced two people, according to a tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department. 

The roadway reopened around 2:40 p.m.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

