A fire destroyed house on Tech Avenue in the Weston neighborhood Monday night, but authorities say they don't know how it started or in what part of the house.
The house at 3730 Tech Avenue was a vacant house. It was fully involved in flames when firefighters from the Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
After about 10 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control, according to Chief Shirese Moore of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
There were no injuries to firefighters battling the blaze. Tech Avenue extends south from Clemmonsville Road.
The house has multiple owners and had an appraised value of $22,700, according to county tax records.
Moore said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department respond to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department adjusted a light on a fire engine while responding to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department is hosed off after responding to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jay Kenney, a firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, responds to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Cody Joyner's turnout gear is coated in a layer of ash and debris after he emerged from battling a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Joyner is a firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Cody Joyner's helmet is coated in a layer of ash and debris after he emerged from battling a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Joyner is a firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department respond to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A helmet and breathing apparatus on the street outside of a house fire after firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
