A firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department adjusts a light on a fire engine while responding to a house fire in the 3700 block of Tech Avenue in Winston-Salem on Monday night. There were no reports of injuries in the fire, according to a dispatcher at the Winston-Salem Public Safety Center. The street is off Clemmonsville Road in southern Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

A fire destroyed house on Tech Avenue in the Weston neighborhood Monday night, but authorities say they don't know how it started or in what part of the house.

The house at 3730 Tech Avenue was a vacant house. It was fully involved in flames when firefighters from the Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

After about 10 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control, according to Chief Shirese Moore of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

There were no injuries to firefighters battling the blaze. Tech Avenue extends south from Clemmonsville Road.

The house has multiple owners and had an appraised value of $22,700, according to county tax records.

Moore said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

