#Generic_fire
David Rolfe/Journal

GREENSBORO — Two cars were destroyed by fire and five others were damaged this morning in the public parking garage at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro fire officials said.

An investigator said the fire on the third level of the parking garage appeared to be the result of an "accidental unspecified mechanical" issue, Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said this morning.

The call came in at 7:15 a.m., and the fire was contained by 7:50 a.m., Church said. No one was injured.

Tankersley Drive was closed while officials conducted their investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately known. 

Church said the city responded with three engines, a ladder truck and multiple command vehicles.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments