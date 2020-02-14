Firefighters extinguished a blaze at KFC at 1203 Silas Creek Parkway late Thursday night. The Winston-Salem restaurant is under renovation and was unoccupied at the time of the fire, firefighters said.
The call about smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant came in shortly before midnight. A highway patrol trooper reported the smoke.
The fire, which firefighters said was accidental, started in the HVAC system on the roof and was unrelated to the renovation work inside, according to the fire department.
Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $200,000.
Thirty-three firefighters and eight companies responded to the fire. Shortly after 12 a.m., the first firefighters took a hose line through the front door and were able to extinguish the flames quickly, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.
