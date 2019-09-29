A fire damaged a house on Peace Haven Road Sunday afternoon, sending a man to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and forcing the temporary closure of a section of the road near the Chester Road intersection, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. at a house on the 1400 block of North Peace Haven Road owned by Christopher Dyer and Margaret Clark, according to tax records.
Firefighters arrived to find fire showing in one ground-floor room of the two-story brick house, according to A.T. Noah, a battalion chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The house is just north of Messiah Moravian Church on Peace Haven Road, and several fire trucks and ambulances gathered at the church parking lot to make their way into the wooded lot to put out the fire.
Peace Haven Road was closed near the church and traffic rerouted as firefighters extinguished the fire and carried out their followup tasks. Firefighters cleared the scene about 7:30 p.m. and the road was reopened.
Ashton Hardman, an 11-year-old boy, watched firefighters working from the parking lot with his mother Courtney. They said they saw smoke around the house and saw a man being placed into an ambulance.
Noah said the fire started when someone discarded smoking materials that were not completely extinguished. The fire is listed as accidental. The fire started in a bedroom, which was the room damaged by the flames.
The rest of the house received smoke damage.
The man taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation was one of two men in the house at the time of the fire, Noah said. The second man was not injured. Neither man was identified by the fire department.
Firefighters said the fire was extinguished shortly after 5 p.m., although fire crews remained on the scene after that to make sure it was completely out.
