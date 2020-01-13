A fire damaged an apartment Monday night at 33 Timlic Ave., authorities said. No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: Timlic Avenue Apartment Fire

The fire started in the kitchen about 7 p.m., said Battalion Chief Richard McCutchen of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took 36 city firefighters five minutes to put out the fire, McCutchen said. 

Investigators will determine how the fire started, McCutchen said. 

The fire displaced the woman who lives in the apartment, McCutchen said. She will stay with a family member.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Monday night, McCutchen said.

