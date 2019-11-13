A Winston-Salem firefighter has minor injuries after responding to a fire at the Quality Inn at Akron Drive on Tuesday night, according to Winston-Salem Fire Division Chief Darryl Sawyer.
Firefighters were called to the hotel about 7:47 p.m. A heating and air unit in an unoccupied room on the third floor short circuited and caught fire, Sawyer said.
“It was just some type of electrical short,” Sawyer said. “That unit melted down, and there was smoke but there was no extensive damage.”
Firefighters had the fire under control in 12 minutes. The room had not been occupied for the last 24 hours, Sawyer said.
Forcible entry was conducted to remove occupants. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions. 20 occupants were evacuated and relocated by hotel staff. No injuries to occupants. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while conducting firefighting operations. #wsfire.143 pic.twitter.com/0LEeBQtQYF— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 13, 2019
Firefighters evacuated 20 hotel guests from the third floor. A firefighter’s helmet camera showed thick smoke all through the hallway. The guests were allowed back in the hotel after it was properly ventilated, Sawyer said.
One firefighter injured his back during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, Sawyer said. The firefighter is OK and was sent home last night.
In total, about 40 firefighters responded to the fire, Sawyer said.
“Because of the type of the building it was, and we didn’t know how extensive the fire was, we sent a lot of resources there,” Sawyer said.
