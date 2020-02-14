A fire at Hanes Dye and Finishing Co. plant Friday forced officials to evacuate employees in the affected section of the plant, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started at 1:12 p.m. in ductwork inside the plant at 600 Northwest Blvd., said Battalion Chief Jason O'Ferrell of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. A group of city firefighters put out the fire in about 90 minutes, O'Ferrell said.
A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Friday night, O'Ferrell said.
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, O'Ferrell said.
