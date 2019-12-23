A fire at condominium Monday night displaced three people living there, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
The fire started shortly after 7 p.m. at 1019 Cedar Place Court within the South Winds Villas, a condominium residential complex, said Battalion Chief Ricky McCutchen of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took 38 city firefighters about 35 minutes to get the fire under control, McCutchen said.
Three residents safety got out of the home, McCutchen said. The American Red Cross will assist those residents who were displaced by the fire, he said.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, McCutchen said. A damage estimate for the burned condominium wasn't immediately available Monday night.
