ApartmentFire

Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department respond to a two-alarm fire at The Arcadian apartment complex on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

A fire at an apartment complex off Peters Creek Parkway has displaced two people. About 50 firefighters from two companies with the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at The Arcadian, an apartment complex on Franciscan Drive, around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters had the flames under control within an hour, said Capt. Patrick Grubbs of the fire department.

No one was injured.

The fire was spread to two apartments within a standalone building. It started in an apartment on the second floor.

Grubbs said investigators were on the scene trying to determine how and where the fire started.

lodonnell@wsjournal.com

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments