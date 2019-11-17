Q: I am fortunate to have my daughter and her family here in Winston-Salem. I’d like to find ways for us to give back to this community as a family. Where do I begin?
PS
Answer: Bringing your family together to help others is a wonderful idea! And coming up soon is Family Volunteer Day, a global day of service that celebrates the power of families that work together to support their communities and neighborhoods. This year it will be observed on November 23.
Powered by generationOn, the youth division of Points of Light, and sponsored by the Walt Disney Company, Family Volunteer Day would be a great way to kick off volunteering as a family. Many parents and grandparents find that working with their children on projects where their help is really needed strengthens family bonds and nurtures the whole family’s self-esteem. By doing some good in the world, everyone feels better about themselves!
There are many benefits to volunteering as a family. In this day and age, when a myriad of commitments seem to be pulling family members away from one another, taking the time to do something together that helps others in meaningful ways can unify families and strengthen relationships. Volunteering together lets children and adults see each other in a new and different light, offering insight that can lead family members to a new appreciation of each other’s skills and competence. Volunteering together is also a great way for the whole family to meet people they might not otherwise encounter. It provides an opportunity not only for making new friends but also for fostering empathy for those in need of help. And as is often the case, working together as a team generates more fun and better outcomes.
Intergenerational volunteering is a growing trend, and finding family-friendly volunteer projects is easier than ever. The Points of Light website offers a project guide for families, videos to help get your children involved, and even volunteer project ideas that can be performed from home. The site can also help you find international volunteer opportunities. Visit pointsoflight.org/familyvolunteerday/ for more information. HandsOn Northwest North Carolina is a great resource for finding out how to get involved in local volunteer projects that are family friendly.
Senior Services has many volunteer opportunities that would be ideal for families. Delivering Meals-on-Wheels can easily be done as a family. The Williams Adult Day Center, which provides care during the day for adults living with Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia, welcomes adult volunteers and their children to help with activities there. There are lots of arts and crafts projects, for example, on the center schedule, and every Thursday the center offers KinderMusik, which has toddlers and their parents interacting with center participants in a unique intergenerational version of the well-known program. In addition, Senior Services’ Connections initiative administers a friendly visitor program, which matches community volunteers with area seniors in need of social interaction. Many older adults especially enjoy visiting with children, and Connections can arrange for families to take on the friendly visitor role. To learn more, please visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-721-3411.
Q: When my husband is watching TV, he always has the volume turned way up. It is really, really loud, but he says he hears just fine. How do I know if he has a hearing problem?
FJ
Answer: Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. It is estimated that approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 is living with hearing loss and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing.
In the early stages, a person with hearing loss may have difficulty understanding words. They are often able to hear the voices but are unable to make out the words, especially in places like bars and restaurants, where the background noise is high. Someone with hearing loss may also start speaking in a louder-than-normal voice without realizing that they are doing so, or listening to the television and radio at a higher than usual volume.
Being aware of these signs will help you know when it is time to seek professional advice. There are several ways to do this. You can start with your primary care physician or make an appointment with an otolaryngologist (a physician trained in the medical and surgical management of ear, nose, throat, head and neck disorders), an audiologist (a professional who diagnoses and treats hearing and balance problems), or a hearing-aid specialist. A medical professional should be able to determine whether your husband is living with hearing loss and, if so, start him on the path to appropriate treatment.
If, however, it is medically determined that there is no loss of hearing and it turns out that your husband simply enjoys listening to his programs at a higher volume, there are a couple of things you could try that might still work for him and, at the same time, be less disruptive for you and others in the home. One relatively simple option is using the closed captioning feature on your television. A complete transcript from what is being said will appear at the bottom of your screen. You could consider purchasing a sound bar for the TV, for example. It creates a “surround sound” effect that could possibly compensate for lowering the volume. Another option might be to get your husband a set of wireless headphones, which can provide private listening and be programmed directly to the TV, enabling him to maintain the sound level that he prefers, again without disturbing you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.