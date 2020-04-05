Q: I feel I could use a laugh but it’s kind of hard to find one these days. Any ideas for lifting my mood?
Answer: Many of us are experiencing quite a bit of anxiety as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be difficult to find something to smile about, let alone laugh about with all of the disturbing news we’ve been inundated with over the past few weeks. However, it never hurts to stay positive, and finding a laugh — wherever you can, is a great place to start. Humor can help build resilience and improve your overall mental and physical health. Other benefits of laughing include growing one’s ability to look at things — especially challenges — in a different, less threatening way. It may seem difficult in light of current happenings but with a little practice you may find you are able to add some laughter to your day.
First, try the “fake it until you make it” approach. It’s simple, just force yourself to smile for 10 seconds a few times per day. Being conscience of smiling helps to improve one’s mood. This small step can lead your body to release increased amounts of good endorphins.
Staying in touch with a network of people you can laugh and trade stories with will also help keep the sheltering-in-place blues away. We can maintain our community support groups through social media or by phone even while social distancing. Technology is a great way to share not only our frustrations and challenges, but also to share a laugh.
Remember to take a break from the news from time to time. Give yourself a mental break by watching something funny, heart-warming or lighthearted, like a sitcom or comedy movie. Take some time to catch up on your reading. There are a variety of humorous books that can be downloaded to your tablet or e-reader.
We are living through an unprecedented situation. It’s vital to understand that it is normal to experience a variety of emotions — including fear. We must take time to recognize how important it is to take care of our mental health. Contact your doctor or another health professional if you are experiencing persistent feelings of depression, anxiety and sadness.
Remember, just because we use humor to cope in these difficult times does not mean we don’t still feel compassion, empathy or sadness. Use your social network and keep an eye out for things that make you chuckle. We are all in this together and if you can lift your spirit and/or help someone to smile you are making a difference in the world.
Q: Are there any coronavirus-related scams that seniors should be watching out for, and what should you do if you become aware of one?
Answer: Unscrupulous scammers follow the headlines. They often look to take advantage of innocent people during the most difficult situations, such as natural disasters or other widespread emergencies. All too often seniors are the primary targets of scammers who frequently attempt to access their victim’s personal information. The current coronavirus pandemic is no exception. There are already a multitude of scams across the country ranging from shopping fraud to phony medical treatments and cures.
There have been reports of scammers going door-to-door offering to go grocery shopping for seniors who are concerned about shopping themselves. In this scam, they take the shopping list and the victim’s money and never return. Another door-to-door scam involves offers to sanitize homes to help prevent seniors from getting the virus. Similarly, there are phone solicitations to deliver home items that have been in short supply such as hand sanitizers, cleaning products and paper goods. These people get your credit card information and the goods are never delivered.
Sometimes con artists take advantage of our anxiety about the virus by emailing or calling claiming to be from a medical organization and offering a vaccination for the virus. It is important to remember that currently, there is no vaccine available for COVID-19. Since there has been much in the news about Congressional actions to provide funds to help Americans during the crisis, scammers have begun sending false emails seeking personal information so the government can send them money. In addition, beware of phony charities requesting donations. When on the internet be cautious of coronavirus websites. Clicking on a phony website could potentially result in malware being placed on your computer in an attempt to get your personal information.
Luckily, you can avoid these scams if you know what to look for and are cautious. The North Carolina Attorney General’s office advises you to use common sense. Don’t let anyone in your home you don’t know. Be leery of anyone offering medical treatments or cures by email or phone call. Use good judgment when surfing the internet for coronavirus information. Stick to trusted resources like the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (ncdhhs.gov) and the Centers for Disease Control (cdc.gov). If you believe you have been a victim of a scam you can report it to the North Carolina Department of Justice at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. For more information on how to protect yourself from coronavirus scams go to the North Carolina Department of Justice website (ncdoj.gov).
