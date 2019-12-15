Q: My budget is tight and I am worried about high heating costs this winter. Is there any financial assistance for older adults?
—PM
Answer: Many people find their energy costs creeping up this time of year. Rising heating bills can be especially burdensome for those living on a fixed income. Luckily, there is help for older adults living in Forsyth County who meet certain income requirements.
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides for a one-time payment to heating vendors to help income-eligible households with their heating expenses. All applicants must meet an income test, have financial reserves at or below $2,250, and be responsible for heating costs. Applications are being accepted now until Dec. 31, 2019 for homes with a family member who is 60 years or older, or an adult living with a disability who is receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services. The person with a disability must be receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Administration (SSA) or Veterans Administration (VA) disability benefits.
All other income eligible households or individuals in need of heating assistance should submit applications Jan. 2 — March 31, 2020. To learn more about the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), contact the Forsyth County Department of Social Services at 336-703-3800, or apply in person at DSS, 741 N. Highland Ave., first floor.
If you need additional assistance, Crisis Control Ministry may be able to provide emergency assistance for utility expenses. To learn more about that program and to find out if you are eligible, contact their office online at crisiscontrol.org, or call 336-724-7875 in Winston-Salem, or 336-996-5401 for the Kernersville location. Some faith organizations provide emergency heating assistance. Requirements and fund availability may vary.
Q: My family will be visiting from out of town for a few weeks over the holiday. I have a couple grandchildren and would like some activities we can all enjoy. Do you have some ideas?
JK
Answer: The holidays are a great time to spend with family and explore Winston-Salem. Fortunately, with the holiday right around the corner, there are a variety of family friendly events you all can enjoy such as visiting Old Salem, ice skating, making gingerbread houses, walking at local parks, viewing holiday lights, and much more.
Old Salem Museum and Gardens offers a variety of holiday happenings. One of the most popular is their Christmas by Candlelight Guided Tour. It includes a tour of Main Street, learning about the process of making small replica villages, houses and landscapes all while listening to Christmas music. Every Saturday through the month of December experience Winkler Baking Day featuring one of the few beehive bake ovens (a dome shaped brick oven used in the middle ages) in the nation. For more information visit oldsalem.org or call 336-721-7300.
The Forsyth Public library’s Bookmobile will have story time at Hanes Mall on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. They will be reading holiday stories and have a holiday themed craft. For more information and other events at the library visit forsyth.cc/library/childrenslibrary.
If you would like something more active, ice skating is an option. The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds has ice skating and group lessons. If there is no school, they have “No School Skate Days” and are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a cost of $10 per person. Visit wsfairgrounds.com or call 336-774-8880 for more information.
One of Winston-Salem’s best known holiday attractions is Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights which is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. now through Jan. 1. This drive through light display is almost 5 miles and features more than 1 million LED lights. This light show has been described as one of the best light shows in the U.S. In addition, photo opportunities with Santa are available in the Holiday Gift Village. For fees and more information visit forsyth.cc/parks/Tanglewood/fol/ or call 336-703-6400.
It is a wonderful time for residents with out of town guests, like yourself, to explore attractions you may have never visited or thought about. There are so many other family friendly activities for you and your grandchildren to enjoy. For more kid-friendly events in Winston-Salem visit visitwinstonsalem.com/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.