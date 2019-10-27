The last lap of the last race in Dale Folwell’s 45-year off-road motorcycle riding career ended not with another victory, but with his first broken bone.
The state treasurer and Winston-Salem resident posted on his Facebook page that he broke the humerus in his right arm — “snapped it in two.”
The incident occurred Oct. 13 in a Grand National Cross Country Racing event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, W.Va., where one lap takes 35 minutes to complete and the whole race about 2½ hours.
“I had taken the white flag in second place and was trying to take it easy,” Folwell said in an interview last week with the Winston-Salem Journal.
“I was riding into an open area ready to make a jump when I grabbed too much throttle, fell and hit the ground.
“I knew pretty much right away I had done something serious to my arm.”
Folwell, 60, was competing this year for what he had hoped would have been his second national championship for riders age 50 and older, as well as a third state championships.
The GNCC series is the nation’s premier off-road motorcycle and ATV circuit. The Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve was the 12th of 13 races.
“All the luck and favor I have been blessed with in my racing career ended with a clear-cut sign that it was time to hand over the handlebars to the next generation,” Folwell said in his Facebook posting.
“I like to compete, and I had realized during (this) season there were people my age who were just faster and bolder than me.”
The broken arm, which his doctor believes will heal without surgery, placed Folwell “in a forced state of reflection on all of the success, support and experiences I have been able to have through dirt biking and that community.”
Folwell, a motorcycle mechanic by trade, said the sport has been a constant for his life.
“I am grateful to everyone who has been here for me, and look forward to finding a new hobby that might not feel as literal when they say, ’break a leg’ .. or arm in my case.”
Yet, Folwell stressed he is not giving up riding the motorcycle for fun.
“Riding has played a big role in helping me sort out things and finding solutions,” Folwell said.
“There’s a sense of fulfillment and release in riding that I’m not giving up anytime soon.”
