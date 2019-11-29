Filing begins at noon Monday for elective offices in North Carolina, with posts from governor to soil and water board member on the table.
But not any of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives: A three-judge panel put a hold on filing for those offices on Nov. 21 because of challenges to recent map drawn under ongoing redistricting controversies.
In Forsyth County, the elections office in the county government center on Chestnut Street will be the scene of filing for state house and senate contests, seats on the Winston-Salem City Council and office of mayor, clerk of court and register of deeds, District B on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and, yes, a slot on the board of supervisors of the Forsyth County Soil and Water Conservation District.
It costs $5 to run for Winston-Salem mayor or member of city council, but you’ll need $205 to run for county commissioner.
The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 20, which is a Friday.
Primary election day is March 3. The primary runoff, if needed, will be on April 21 if there are no federal contests needing a runoff. If there are federal runoffs, all runoffs will be May 12. The general election is Nov. 3.
In the run-up to the filing period, prospective candidates for the city council have been most vocal, with five candidates announcing for offices from four of the city’s eight wards.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and challenger JoAnne Allen have both announced.
N.C. House District 74 has also drawn a lot of attention, thanks to redrawn district lines that make the district more competitive between Republicans and Democrats.
Incumbent District 74 Rep. Debra Conrad, a Republican, recently said she won’t seek a new term and endorsed as her replacement Lewisville Town Council member Jeff Zenger. Meanwhile, Democrat Dan Besse, who represents Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, has said he would contest the 74th.
As in 2016, the ballot for Winston-Salem voters will be more crowded than it used to be, thanks to a change in the city’s election cycle enacted by the N.C. General Assembly in 2011. Until 2016, Winston-Salem council members were elected in odd-numbered years along with other municipal leaders in the county.
In South Ward, both the incumbent Democrat, John Larson, and a Democratic challenger, Mackenzie Cates-Allen, have announced for the seat.
Elsewhere, newcomer Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon is running for Northeast Ward, incumbent Jeff MacIntosh is running for Northwest Ward, and newcomer Scott Andree-Brown is running for Southwest Ward.
All eight council seats are up for election. In addition to the declared incumbents, the other incumbents who may be in the running are Democrats D.D. Adams (North Ward), Vivian Burke (Northeast), Annette Scippio (East) and James Taylor (Southeast), and Republican Robert Clark (West).
Besse, the Southwest Ward incumbent, can’t run for two offices at once, so that leaves the Southwest Ward open.
Besse had originally planned to mount a rematch with N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, who beat Besse 53%-47% in 2018 in N.C. House District 75. Redistricting moved Besse into District 74, so Besse transferred his attentions to that race.
The District B seats on the county board of commissioners are held by three Republicans, Richard Linville, David Plyler and Gloria Whisenhunt. Democrat Lynn Johnson is register of deeds, while Renita Thompkins Linville is the clerk of superior court filling the unexpired term of Susan Frye, who retired on June 1.
In addition to Lambeth and Conrad, the incumbent N.C. House members representing Forsyth are Democrats Derwin Montgomery (District 72) and Evelyn Terry (District 71), and Republican Lee Zachary (District 73) whose district includes Yadkin County.
State senators representing Forsyth are Republican Joyce Krawiec (District 31) and Democrat Paul Lowe (District 32). District 31 also includes Davie County.
In the U.S. Senate, the seat held by incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is up for election.
Judgeships filled in 2020 include seven nonpartisan district court positions now held by Camille Banks-Prince, Lawrence Fine, Laurie Hutchins, Gordon Miller, Victoria Roemer, David Sipprell and Carrie Vickery, and two nonpartisan superior court positions now held by Todd Burke and David Hall.
The nonpartisan Forsyth soil and water slot being filled in 2020 is held by Tim Disher.
Meanwhile, if new U.S. House districts hold up, Forsyth County would no longer be in the 5th Congressional District held by Rep. Virginia Fox, but would be split between the 6th and the 10th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.