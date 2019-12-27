237 Fifth (copy)

This logo in front of the new 237 Fifth ramen and sake restaurant, in the former Small Batch burger restaurant spot.

The former Burger Batch spot by Small Batch Beer Co. made a low-key entry into downtown Winston-Salem's culinary scene late in the year.

The sign out front has no name, just a logo with a drawing of noodles and sake. 

People in the know found 237 Fifth on Instagram, but you won't see much in the way of online presence for the ramen and sake place, which is under the same ownership as before with Burger Batch/Small Batch.

