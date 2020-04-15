Forsyth County has recorded its fifth death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time recording only one new case of the coronavirus since Tuesday, county health officials said.
The latest death affected a patient in their 80s who had several underlying medical conditions, officials said.
The county's case count stood at 124, up from 123 on Tuesday. The one-case increase was one of the smaller ones since the number of cases started climbing at a rapid rate in late March.
Although the graph showing the number of cases here has appeared to be starting to level off in recent days, the county health director, Joshua Swift, said Tuesday that it is too soon to say whether the county is reaching a peak.
"I don't know if it is a crest," Swift said. "Some people might call it a plateau. The thing is, we know there are people with symptoms who have not been tested. This is not an on-off switch where you get back to normal overnight. The research suggests that up to 25% of people with COVID-19 don't have symptoms."
The statewide count of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,123, up from 4,816 on Tuesday. The number of deaths statewide rose from 86 to 117.
