Field trips and out-of-district training for staff members have been suspended in an effort to reduce exposure to the new coronavirus, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced this morning.
Some trips and programs may be canceled. "But if they can be rescheduled, we will make efforts to have that happen. However, at this point we can’t say how long this will last, so for now it is really a trip-by-trip situation. We have encouraged principals to talk with locations, venues, etc., and determine if they can be postponed or if they need to be canceled," said school spokesman Brent Campbell.
That does not include official school athletic contests and other group competitions. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association's basketball championships will be this Saturday in the Triangle. Winston-Salem Prep is competing for the 1-A state title.
The suspension of field trips and staff development is effective immediately, according to the news release.
"All school-sponsored trips will remain on hold until further notice," the release said.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina yesterday in response to the potential spread of the new coronavirus.
The state has seven confirmed coronavirus cases: six in Wake County and one in Chatham County. None had required hospitalization as of Tuesday afternoon. Those infected are in isolation at home, officials said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, told legislators Tuesday that North Carolina's response includes isolating people and limiting or prohibiting gathering at large public events.
The school system said it will let parents known as soon as any decisions are made.
