Police will still be responding to minor traffic accidents after all, as Winston-Salem on Monday reversed course on a new policy that would have kept officers away from fender benders during the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Lee Garrity said that because a police report is required on motor-vehicle accidents involving $1,000 or more in damages, the new policy was reversed so that police will be responding to all motor-vehicle accidents.
The intent of the new policy, which was announced only on Sunday, was to keep the maximum number of officers available for duty, during a period in which the city expects more officers than usual to be out because of illness or family needs.
City officials also figured the new policy would reduce the number of public encounters that officers had, making it less likely officers would themselves get sick from the virus.
That’s also the motivation behind a policy change that suspends firefighters from answering medical calls at assisted-living centers, Garrity said. That policy remains in effect, with the calls being handled by Emergency Medical Services personnel.
“You don’t want to have it to where firefighters went in and got exposed and then had to go into quarantine,” Garrity said. “The EMS is the primary medical response. It preserves the firefighters for fighting fires.”
Emergency medical staffers are wearing rubber gloves and masks when they respond to to emergencies, said Tim Black, the interim director of Forsyth County Emergency Services.
The city is encouraging people to deal with city offices as much as possible online or over the phone. Those who do come to City Hall or the Stuart Municipal Building will be queried by the security guard and helped in the lobby if possible, Garrity said.
With recreation centers closed, Garrity said, custodians at those locations have been reassigned to the bus station to help with cleaning and disinfecting.
“We are literally cleaning doorknobs four times a day, and even more often in public transit places,” Garrity said.
The Winston-Salem Transit Authority said it would continue to operate under a normal schedule. If that becomes no longer possible, officials said, they will work to inform riders in a timely manner.
Both the city and Forsyth County were working out ways for their employees to cope and still serve the public. That included making arrangements for working at home, limiting contact and keeping social distance.
County Manager Dudley Watts said a debate went back and forth over whether to close the libraries or not, with the decision made to keep them open even while cancelling public programs. Watts said the library is too important a resource to close.
“I would ask citizens to not go there just to hang out,” Watts said. “If there’s a way they can get served without coming in, that is best. If people will call, the library will pulls books off the shelf and have them at the counter.”
Elizabeth Skinner, the library’s interim director, said the checkout period for books and audiobooks has been extended from three to five weeks, and that fines on DVDs are waived until May 25.
The library is working on creating online story times and book-club discussions, Skinner said. Information on what the library can offer at a distance, including homework and tutoring help, is available on the library website.
“We’d like to remind people that our virtual library branch is open 24-7,” she said. “Through our online resources, people can access ebooks, audiobooks, music, genealogical research, magazines and newspapers and numerous databases.”
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County said that starting today there would be no public access to the Rhodes Center for the Arts and Hanesbrands Theatre, with exhibitions, performances and events canceled or postponed.
