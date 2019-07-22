A state Senate bill that would ban female genital mutilation in North Carolina cleared the state legislature Monday.
Senate Bill 9 was filed by state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, on Jan. 31.
The bill was approved by the Senate by a 46-0 vote March 25 and the House by a 116-0 vote July 16. The Senate agreed Monday to a minor change made by the House by a 45-0 vote.
If signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, it would go into effect Oct. 1.
The practice is done in parts of India and northern and southern Africa. It’s unclear how many of such procedures are done in North Carolina. It is a criminal offense in 34 states, banned in 59 countries and considered a human-rights violation by the World Health Organization.
However, a federal law banning the act was struck down by a federal court in Michigan, which said states should decide what they want to permit.
Krawiec said the federal court ruling could lead people to bring underage girls to North Carolina to have the procedure done without fear of facing a felony.
The bill would make it a Class C felony — with a 44- to 182-month prison sentence.
According to a Brigham and Women’s Hospital report, 4,287 girls and women, including 973 under age 18, in North Carolina come from families who immigrated here from countries that follow the practice. The report says those girls and women could be at risk of having female genital mutilation performed on them.
When asked about the prevalence of female genital mutilation in North Carolina, or what counties are affected in particular, Krawiec has said she is not aware of any specific data for the state.
“We just want to make sure it never happens in North Carolina,” she said.
According to an NPR report, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled in November that Congress “overstepped its bounds” in prohibiting the practice in 1996.
Friedman said FGM is a “local criminal activity’ which, in keeping with long-standing tradition and our federal system of government, is for the states to regulate, not Congress.”
The ruling dismissed charges of FGM and conspiracy against two Michigan doctors accused of cutting at least nine girls.
The defendants are members of the Indian Muslim Dawoodi Bohra community, which practices a form of FGM as a religious rite of passage.
Krawiec’s bill creates a surgical exemption if FGM is performed as a necessary procedure by a state-licensed medical practitioner.
The bill states that it is not a legal defense to claim that FGM was performed as a requirement of custom or ritual. The bill also would not allow a defense that a female under age 18 had given permission to have the procedure.
Meanwhile, the latest version of House Bill 126 — a limited restructuring of the state’s certificate-of-need laws — was removed from floor discussion.