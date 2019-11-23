GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man convicted of trafficking in fentanyl-laced heroin faces up to 20 years in federal prison on that charge alone.
Clyde Otis Alston Jr., 25, was convicted Wednesday on three counts in U.S. District Court, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release.
A federal jury found Clyde guilty of possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl, and 4-ANPP (a precursor chemical used to make fentanyl). He was also convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and knowingly possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony.
Trial evidence showed Alston tried to flee Greensboro police officers on Jan. 11, hitting one patrol car and a parked vehicle with his Ford truck, according to the release. He jumped out of the truck while it was still moving and it struck two trees while he fled on foot. An officer found a gun and drum magazine on the passenger floorboard and a bag with almost 22 grams of the drug mixture in the console area, according to the release.
At his Feb. 27 sentencing, Alston faces up to 20 years on the drug trafficking charge, a minimum of five years on the charge of having a firearm "in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime" and up to 10 years on the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
