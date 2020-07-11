A federal judge is set to approve a settlement in a lawsuit over the death of a Winston-Salem man at the Forsyth County Jail more than three years ago. He will also decide whether that settlement will be confidential.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder held a hearing via video conferencing with the attorneys in the case.
Stephen Antwan Patterson, 41, died May 26, 2017, at the jail, where he was being held on a charge of failure to pay child support. Patterson’s eldest son, Zyrale Jeter, the administrator of his father’s estate, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit initially in Forsyth Superior Court. The case was later transferred to U.S. District Court. The defendants in the lawsuit are Correct Care Solutions LLC, the jail’s medical provider, and others, including Dr. Alan Rhoades, the jail’s medical provider.
The settlement would go to Patterson’s five children, three of whom are minors. Attorneys on both sides said they wanted to keep the settlement confidential to protect the three minor children.
Schroeder did not make a decision Tuesday but indicated that while he had no problems keeping the identities of the children secret, he had concerns about sealing the financial amount of the settlement since it involves the Forsyth County Jail. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office operates the jail, and Forsyth County contracts medical services to Correct Care Solutions.
Zyrale Jeter did not sue the county or the sheriff’s office, and Correct Care Solutions LLC is a private company. But Schroeder said the fact that Correct Care Solutions provides medical services to the jail means that the settlement amount should probably be public.
“I’ll have to think about it, but I’d be concerned about not disclosing the amount,” he said.
The lawsuit alleged that jail medical personnel ignored and failed to properly treat Patterson’s high-blood pressure, leading to his death. But attorneys for Correct Care Solutions have recently argued that Patterson’s death had little to do with the jail’s medical care and more to do with Patterson’s pre-existing conditions.
Differing interpretations
John Taylor, Jeter’s attorney, said he had a pending motion to have an expert contest the defendants’ medical conclusions. But he also had to weigh whether he would be able to win that motion and ultimately win at trial.
Attorneys for Correct Care Solutions had three doctors, including a board-certified Duke University pathologist, who said Patterson’s death was caused by pre-existing conditions. Patterson died from a cardiac arrhythmia caused by those pre-existing conditions, according to those attorneys. Those conditions included a thickened left ventricle and a blood vessel disorder known as fibromuscular dysplasia of small arteries. Arteries that supply blood to Patterson’s heart were severely blocked, according to court papers.
Taylor said fibromuscular dysplasia is hard to diagnose.
“This is a condition that goes undetected until the last minute,” he said.
Taylor said he and the defendants spent hours with and without the mediator on resolving the case. Correct Care Solutions told Taylor that it would not settle for more than $200,000, Taylor said.
Jennifer Milak, attorney for Correct Care Solutions, said that the company had evidence that medical personnel did not breach the standard of care for Patterson. He came in with high-blood pressure that was treated through the use of four different medications. Those medications had proved effective during Patterson’s other stays at the jail, Milak said.
The lawsuit said that Patterson came to the jail with a blood pressure reading of 218/140, which Jeter’s attorneys argued was dangerously high and required immediate medical attention. But Milak said that Patterson did not show any symptoms of high blood pressure, and treating Patterson with medication was entirely appropriate.
“I think the biggest issue was the causation, and we felt that the blood vessel ... that dealt with the heart conduction system were so occluded and so clogged that it led to his sudden cardiac arrest,” Milak said.
She also said Patterson did not complain about having any symptoms related to high blood pressure while he was in the jail.
Schroeder asked the attorneys for cases that would provide support for sealing the settlement amount. He said he would likely have a decision soon.
