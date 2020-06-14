Two Kernersville men face charges after a disturbance Saturday night that included the discharge of a firearm in the city limits, police said.
According to a police release, officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress at 401 N. Main St. Benjamin Jerome Martin, 29, was identified as one of the offenders. According to the report, he was intoxicated at the time and refused to comply with lawful requests of officers on the scene. He was subsequently arrested and charged with injury to personal property and resisting a public official. He was given a $5,000 bond and placed into the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center.
According to the report, his father, Jimmy Jerome Martin, 48, interfered with the arrest. He has been charged with resisting a public official and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was also given a $5,000 bond and placed into the custody of the detention center.
"At some point during this incident, a large group of people known to Mr. Martin arrived on scene, and escalated an already tense situation," according to the release. "Someone from that crowd discharged a firearm multiple times and fled the scene. No persons, civilian or law enforcement, were harmed during this incident."
This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
