A single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on N.C. 66 near Interstate 74 left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital after a passenger vehicle ran off the road, flipped and hit a pole, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
A car with three people inside travelling south on N.C. 66 around 4:44 a.m. ran off the road to the right, struck a culvert, overturned and hit a pole, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie. One of the occupants wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and killed, Moultrie said.
The other two occupants are at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Moultrie said.
The crash is still under investigation, and it’s not clear which of the occupants was driving and what factors contributed to the crash, Moultrie said,
The Highway Patrol is not releasing the names of those involved in the crash until it can notify the deceased’s family.
