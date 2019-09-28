Fast facts
Longest interstate: I-90, from Boston to Seattle, 3,085 miles.
Shortest complete two-digit interstate: I-97 in Maryland, 17.57 miles.
Interstate that crosses the most states: I-95 crosses 15 states and the District of Columbia.
Miles of interstate: 49,699.35 miles as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Cost: The final estimate of the total cost of the 42,795 miles built under the Interstate Construction Program was issued in 1991 and came to $128.9 billion, with a federal share of $114.3 billion.
Most lanes: I-75 in Atlanta has 15 lanes.
Usage: In 2018, motorists drove 824.2 billion vehicle-miles on interstates.
Busiest interstate: In 2018, 374,000 vehicles a day drove on I-405 in California.
Rest areas: About 1,500.
Business “interstates”: Despite markers the same shape as those of interstates, business routes aren’t technically part of the interstate system and don’t meet interstate standards.
