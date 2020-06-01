The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to farmers and ranchers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19, according to a USDA news release.
The agency is accepting applications through Aug. 28.
Producers should apply through the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center. To learn more and apply, visit farmers.gov/ or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with USDA employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.