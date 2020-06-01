Brunson Farmers Market (copy)
Walt Unks/Lee Newspapers

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to farmers and ranchers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19, according to a USDA news release.

The agency is accepting applications through Aug. 28.

Producers should apply through the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center. To learn more and apply, visit farmers.gov/ or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with USDA employee.

