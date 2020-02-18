GREENSBORO — Sunday night millions of viewers were in front of televisions for the premiere of the fifth season of the Starz network series “Outlander,” based on books by Diana Gabaldon about 20th-century American Claire Randall who time travels to 18th-century Scotland and finds adventure and romance with the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser.
Many of those fans savored some real-life Scottish products from a little import company called Scottish Gourmet based here in Greensboro.
“It broadens the reach of our company to people who love the series of books and who have now fallen in love with these characters on television,” Anne Robinson, owner of Scottish Gourmet, said.
The company is a purveyor of all things Scottish and it might be one of Greensboro’s least known secrets.
Need a Scottish toffee or fudge fix? Robinson can hook you up. How about a tartan apron or coffee mug bearing a clan crest? Scottish Gourmet has got it.
“It runs the gamut, from haggis to shortbread to cheese to oat cakes to fig chutney,” Robinson said.
Robinson, a 66-year-old Ohio native, said the inspiration for starting the company came from her own Scotsman. His name is Andrew Hamilton. The two met at a trade show in New York City. Ann was selling bath and beauty products from Caswell-Massey, a company she once owned and promoted on the television shopping network QVC. Hamilton was selling soaps and lotions he’d brought from Scotland. She fell for the kilt-wearing Scot from Ayrshire, Scotland. They married in 1999.
Hamilton, 74, is a former chef and hotelier who began importing langoustines, a lobster-like crustacean to New York City restaurants. On her trips to Scotland, Robinson realized there were many items that were hard to find in the states, including her beloved heather honey.
Hamilton had the connections and Robinson had the marketing know-how from a career in consumer catalogs. So she started Scottish Gourmet in 2005.
Within 10 years, the company outgrew its New Jersey warehouse and Robinson went looking for a new home in North Carolina. The state was where a lot of Scots settled over 250 years ago where a lot of the company’s customers are now.
With Hamilton at the wheel and Robinson looking at a map and working a spreadsheet, the two spent hours driving the state’s highways looking for the right location. When they couldn’t find something suitable in two of their biggest markets — the Raleigh-Cary area and metro Charlotte — they turned their attention to Greensboro, which is also a big market. The city is at the intersection of two interstates and it has a major airport. They found the perfect spot in a 38,000-square-foot warehouse at 1908 Fairfax Road and opened there in 2017.
The warehouse is packed with all sorts of imported goods from Scotland waiting to be shipped all over the country to eager expats, those of Scottish descent or anyone who fancies the culture. It even has a small retail area where a mannequin in a kilt greets visitors who want to peruse the shelves for a bit of Scotland.
“It’s nice to feel a part of the community of Scots and expats here in Greensboro,” Robinson said. ”It’s a small world. Eventually we find each other.”
Robinson said the television show has fueled interest in Scottish culture. She said tourism in Scotland is up 25 percent.
“That helps people fall in love with Scotland and they come back and they find Scottish Gourmet,” she said.
An internet browser search for Scottish food in America will most likely yield Scottish Gourmet at the top of the list.
“We’ve been very fortunate with our Google rankings,” Robinson said.
The company’s catalog is on its website (www.scottishgourmetusa.com), but many customers like to have a paper version. The company mailed 35,000 of them last year.
Robinson said the busiest time is Christmas. Orders for gift items, like ornaments of a Highland lady and Highland gent or a cookbook based on the dishes in the “Outlander” series, are so popular that Robinson created a separate holiday catalog.
The second busiest time is the birthday of famed Scottish poet Robert Burns, who hailed from Hamilton’s home town. It is tradition to have a Burns Supper where the highlight is the presentation of the haggis.
The name and the dish, which is traditionally a sheep’s stomach stuffed with the organs of the sheep, tend to repel many Americans.
Hamilton dismisses the stigma.
“Every country in the world has got the same thing,” Hamilton said in his lyrical Scottish accent. “It’s taking the leftover parts, the least valuable parts of an animal, mixing it with a filler and seasoning and putting it in some casing. The Polish have kielbasa. The Germans have got bologna. This is Scotland’s equivalent.”
Unlike most of the things the company imports, Scottish Gourmet’s haggis is made by a New Jersey French pate maker using Hamilton’s own recipe. It consists of lamb, oatmeal, spices and a little bit of beef liver.
And they sell a lot of it.
“We’ve just come off the biggest haggis season ever,” Robinson said.
She said three tons of haggis was shipped last year, all in frozen one and five-pound sizes. She said several orders went out this week along with Scottish meat pastries called Bridies and sausage rolls, which is puffed pastry wrapped around seasoned pork.
Not all business is done by mail order. During the summer months, Robinson and Hamilton hit the road for the Highland game circuit. With a trailer loaded with tins of candy, clan mugs, tea towels, whiskey glasses and Christmas ornaments, they will attend 28 festivals, including the popular Loch Norman games in Huntersville and the 65th annual games at Grandfather Mountain.
Hamilton, wearing his kilt, will hold court underneath the company's tent.
“He’s the Scott who adds the authenticity to my company. His accent, his knowledge of food, his knowledge of Scotland — everybody wants to talk to Andrew,” Robinson said.
Robinson counts herself a fan of the “Outlander” television series, which Starz has renewed for a sixth season.
“I’ve read every book," she said. "I’ve watched every episode, sometimes twice.”
