Fans can help WSSU band

Ram fans can help send Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound marching band to the 2020 Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase.

The Red Sea of Sound is one of 32 marching bands competing for a spot in the nation’s largest music event for historically black colleges and universities, WSSU said in a news release. Eight bands will be invited to participate in the event, which will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 25.

Fans can vote online up to once per day at hondabattleofthebands.com. Voting continues through midnight on Oct. 12.

Michael Magruder, the chairman of the WSSU Department of Music, directs the band.

Surry Community College to hold passport event

Residents can travel to Ireland without leaving the Yadkin Valley during the Passport Event at Surry Community College in Dobson, the college said in a statement. The Scholars of Global Distinction is staging the event.

SCC Communication Instructor Emily Workman will present the culture and customs of Ireland from the viewpoint of a tourist. The presentation will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Auditorium on the Dobson campus.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a program that is open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight “passport” events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation.

Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in a globally diverse world, the college said.

Author to speak at WFU

Anthony Appiah, an internationally renowned philosopher and novelist, will speak at Wake Forest University through the Eudaimonia Institute’s third Noesis Lecture Series, WFU said in a statement. Appiah’s lecture is sponsored in conjunction with the President’s Office as part of the University’s Voices of Our Time series.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 in Wait Chapel. It is free and open to the public.

Appiah, who asks and answers probing questions on morality, ethnicity and religion as “The Ethicist” for The New York Times Magazine, is well known for challenging people to look beyond real and imagined boundaries that divide and to celebrate their common humanity. His newest book, “The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity,” was named one of the 50 Notable Works of the Year by The Washington Post in 2018.

He currently teaches at New York University and has taught at Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Cornell and Duke universities, as well as at the University of Ghana.

John Hinton

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

