Cymbre Cooke, a first-grade teacher at Diggs-Latham Elementary School, waves to her colleague, Megan True, while standing next to True’s mother, Sandy Shoaf, from the parking lot at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center on Thursday.
Megan True’s family and friends gathered Thursday evening in the giant, mostly empty parking lot spreading out in front of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
None of them had seen her in person since April 17, the night her husband and baby daughter had to drop her off alone outside the emergency department.
COVID-19, as we know too well, was running rampant. No visitors or outsiders allowed inside, not even close family, not even after coronavirus had been ruled out as a cause of her pain.
But with Mother’s Day looming — not to mention Teacher Appreciation Week, both big deals to the 31-year-old pre-kindergarten teacher — Megan’s people planned to surprise her with a long-distance visit to keep her spirits buoyed.
Megan True is fighting for her life, an unbelievable and wholly unexpected twist of fate, and doing so without the close physical support of those she loves the most.
“Who gets leukemia in the middle of a global pandemic?” True said. “You can’t make this up.”
Unflaggingly upbeat
True couldn’t figure out why she had been feeling rundown, achy and with a recurring, persistent sore throat. She feared COVID-19 — who wouldn’t? — said she ruled it out “since it had gone on for so long but it was in the back of my mind.”
She’d take medicine and feel better for a day or two, then symptoms would return.
“I felt bad for so long, and I’m a worrier. I’m an avid Web MD-er, constantly looking up my symptoms and coming up with the worst-case scenarios,” True said.
In the first full week of April, she scheduled an online E-visit with her doctor and they decided on blood work because there were no easy explanations. So she went April 17, a Friday, for that in-person visit.
With the preliminary results in hand, True’s primary care doctor instructed her to go to the emergency room. Immediately.
The doctor likely knew that something was seriously amiss but only mentioned she might be admitted overnight. Perhaps medical professionals just didn’t want to frighten her until they had an answer.
And when she got it, Megan True was all alone. Her husband Chris, her parents and 19-month-old daughter Emerson had to stay away.
“That initial diagnosis, without having anyone with me, was really rough,” True said. “Nobody wants to have to call their husband and their mom and say over the phone ‘I got leukemia.’”
She got a blood transfusion Friday, a bone marrow biopsy Monday and started a seven-day, around-the-clock course of chemotherapy on Tuesday.
A lot of people might sink into a funk, a devastating bout of Why Me? I know I might.
But a funny thing — a great thing, actually — happened as Megan’s true sunshiny, positive nature kicked into high gear. It’s a trait her young students, their parents and her co-workers love her for.
“This girl is one of the strongest, most kind hearted people I know,” one parent wrote on social media. “She always puts others first before herself and is always there to talk to me even if I ask the most ridiculous, out of this world questions/or have concerns.
“She is way more than my children’s teacher, she is my friend.”
High praise, medicine for True’s heart and validation that positivity is the way to go.
“It’s my actual state,” True said of her boundless optimism. You can practically hear her smiling even through a cell phone in a hospital room.
“Once I got the diagnosis, I was at peace,” she said. “I finally had an answer and a plan. That appealed to my regimented and scheduled teacher/planner self.”
‘Totally worth it’
If True had opted for even a moment of self-pity, no one could have blamed her. Not even a little.
Emerson and Chris are clearly the loves of her life. Having to battle leukemia — and the unfortunate side effects that can come with chemo — without getting to hold her family was bad enough.
Then in the course of her treatment came another blow. The status of Chris’ job as manager of a large gym went from furloughed to gone.
And still, True found the proverbial silver linings. To all of it.
“(Emerson) is 19 months old right now, the perfect age if I have to be gone from home this long,” she said. “She’s really fun right now and my husband is having a great time being with her. They planted flowers the other day.
“In some ways, this is the best time for this to happen.”
True fills the long days with technology that keeps connected. Facetime through an iPad allows her to greet Emerson when she wakes, to share meals and see her to bed. “The iPad rings and she runs around saying ‘Mommy, Mommy.’”
True also passes time with social media. She always embraced it, but has found it essential for staying connected and offering updates, which allows her to tell her story her way without having to repeat it dozens of times or relying on someone else to do it for her.
“I love to write but I’m just a mom and a teacher,” she said. “I’m not interesting enough (to blog) and I didn’t have anything to say. Now I do.”
Here’s a sample, excerpted from a Facebook post in which she first broke the news. It sums up beautifully her attitude about the whole ordeal.
“Well. Tomorrow I start a brand new adventure. Chemotherapy. Yep you read that right. … But here we are.
“Hey Leukemia. I’m Megan and I’m evicting you. Now. So I can get back to my precious family and continue living my best life.”
She wrote that April 20, a Tuesday. This past Tuesday, a follow-up bone marrow biopsy revealed the cancer cells were gone. The chemo did its job.
She has a few more weeks in the hospital to build up her immunity — coronavirus still lurks — and to make sure her body responds the right way.
Megan True won’t get a hug from Emerson this Mother’s Day, but Chris is under orders to take lots of photos. That will have to do. And as you might expect, she’s taking that in stride, too.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m super sad to miss seeing her,” True said. “But if it means I get more Mother’s Days with her, it’s totally worth it. Every day, any day, will be Mother’s Day for us.”
