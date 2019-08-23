Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Greensboro Police Officer Clint Franklin bows his head to gather his emotions after speaking about Rambo, his Greensboro police dog partner killed in the line of duty, during a memorial service on Friday.
Greensboro Police Officer Clint Franklin hugs a fellow officer during a tribute to Franklin’s police dog Rambo, who was killed recently in the line of duty, during a memorial service held in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2019.
A badge was placed on a memorial wreath in tribute to Rambo, a Greensboro police dog killed in the line of duty, during a memorial service held in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
In his three-year career, K-9 officer Rambo nabbed 25 criminals, uncovered more than a dozen discarded firearms and found evidence in 50 criminal cases.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Someone left this tribute to Rambo, a Greensboro police dog killed in the line of duty, before a memorial service held in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Greensboro Police Officer Clint Franklin bows his head after paying an emotional tribute to his partner Rambo.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Police and members of the community bow their heads in a moment of silence as they paid tribute to Rambo.
Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Franklin’s 8-month-old son holds a stuffed dog given to him before Friday’s tribute to Rambo, who was tracking a robbery suspect through congested traffic when he was struck by a vehicle Aug. 16.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Greensboro Police Capt. Pam McAdoo Rogers bows her head during the tribute on Friday.