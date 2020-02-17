Widely shared posts from a misleading and often offensive Facebook page recently lauded actions by Winston-Salem police. The problem: Those posts were false, at least as they pertain to Winston-Salem officers.
The police department said attempts to contact the administrators of the page were met with Russian responses.
In recent days, the police department has received numerous inquiries regarding posts from a page called “North Carolina Breaking News.” The page includes offensive terms to describe African Americans and, in a number of instances, incorrect information in which news stories from other states are purported to have occurred in North Carolina.
One post claimed a Winston-Salem officer bought a car seat for a resident’s child who was unrestrained. That actually occurred in Westland, Michigan.
Another photo showed a photo of an officer comforting a dog that had been hit by a car and, in later posts, the page claimed the Winston-Salem officer had adopted the dog. In actuality, the photo of an officer comforting a dog came from the Osceola County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.
In yet another post, the "breaking news" Facebook page incorrectly said a man from Greensboro was barred from bringing a life-size cut-out of Donald Trump to a dialysis center. That incident actually occurred in Florida.
In that post, the man was referred to as "black," rather than in more antiquated and offensive terms used to describe other African Americans mentioned on the page.
The Winston-Salem Police Department has reported the page to Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.