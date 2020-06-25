Don't be fooled by the eagle or the "official" seal — the U.S. Department of Justice is not issuing cards exempting people from wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina issued a news release Thursday clarifying this after fraudulent postings, cards and flyers appeared on the internet.
An example given in the release shows a card indicating the holder is exempt from wearing a face mask because of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The example also incorporates the Justice Department's seal and indicates it is associated with the "Freedom to Breathe Agency."
“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” Martin said in the release. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”
These items are not issued or endorsed by the Justice Department, according to the release.
The fraud alert comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in public when it’s not possible to maintain physical distance. The order also mandates face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state executive branch employees. The order takes effect on Friday.
Cooper's order exempts those with certain health conditions, young children and people strenuously exercising, among other situations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth facial coverings in areas where social distancing guidelines may be difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transition.
Martin urged people to visit www.ada.gov for official information about the Americans with Disabilities Act or call at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).
