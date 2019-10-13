Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
City officials say a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair could get rolled out this week when a city committee looks at costs and deadlines associated with the change.
There's no guarantee the city's general government committee will decide this week on a name to recommend to the full council, but Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said November deadlines are approaching.
"We need a name by November so that we can begin the process," Garrity said, nothing that fair personnel need the new name so that they can submit the information to groups that hold trade shows for fair promoters in late 2019 and early 2020.
Meanwhile, Winston-Salem officials are estimating one-time costs for the new name at just shy of $100,000, although that doesn't include some marketing and supply costs that are already in the fair's operating budget.
The Winston-Salem City Council voted on Aug. 19 to change the name of the fair following a months-long controversy, but did not at that time pick a new name.
Citizens came to a city council committee meeting last spring asking for a name change, saying that the world Dixie was a reminder of the Old South of slavery and segregation.
The city council's general government committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The committee is scheduled to look at the timeline and cost to get the new name in place by the time the 2020 fair starts on Oct. 2, 2020.
City officials have also supplied council members with a list of the many potential names that have been submitted to the city by the public. The list includes names with both regional and local references, as well as the offbeat: One suggestion was the Turtle Town Peach Parade Fair, but a quick Internet search turned up no readily apparent reason for it.
City staffers at one point suggested Twin City Classic, but that got shot down quickly when it came to committee on Sept. 10. Garrity said staff learned their lesson and will come forward with no future recommendations. Since then, Garrity said, he has heard a couple name suggestions from the council members.
"The two names have been Piedmont Classic and Carolina Classic, but we have not been polling them or anything," Garrity said.
City officials said the fair has a marketing budget of $230,000 and a supplies budget of $65,000 already in place that can be used for some of the costs of transitioning to a new name.
The one-time costs include $30,000 to repaint the grandstand and other locations with the new name and logo, $12,000 to replace signs at two gates, and a variety of miscellaneous costs that include ticket booth coverings, street signs to direct traffic, banners and other items. The total one-time costs are estimated at $97,000.
City officials said the marketing and supplies budgets can cover things that are done every year anyway, such as printing calendars, prize booklets, prize ribbons and other things.
The fairgrounds cash reserve totals $2.06 million, as the fair is one of the city's money-making enterprises.
City officials say the timetable provides for the new name and logo to be released in November, with updates to social media and redirecting website traffic from the site name that makes reference to the current fair name.
The new fair name would at the same time be submitted to state and national fair publications and vendors.
The website for vendor registration would be released in February, but March would be the busiest name-change month: Signs and other marketing materials would be changed, and billboard and digital media campaigns would start to promote the fair. Letters would be sent to key stakeholders.
People who enter competitions would be able to start using the new website in July. A full website rollout would take place in August, along with traditional advertising.
