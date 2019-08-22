Officials with Blue Green Academy, a new public charter school, delayed student orientation this past Monday because it failed a fire inspection at its site on Old Lexington Road.
“We delayed our student orientation from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26 because we are awaiting our final inspection,” said Daye Brake, one of the school’s principals and a co-founder.
The school will begin classes Monday for its fifth-grade and sixth-grade students at its site in St. Peter’s Church and World Outreach Center, the school said in a statement.
School administrators are working to resolve several fire-code violations, Brake said. It was unclear Thursday whether the academy could open if the violations aren’t remedied by then .
Tad Byrum, an assistant fire chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department and the city’s fire marshal, said Thursday that no academy administrator has contacted the department about inspecting the academy again.
“We will be glad to conduct a reinspection and evaluate the situation when the general contractor requests a reinspection,” Byrum said.
School administrators expect to resolve the issues mentioned in the inspection report by early next week, Brake said.
The academy’s goal is to fix those problems before classes start Monday, said Dave Machado, the director of the Office of Charter Schools within the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
“They can get it done very quickly,” Machado said.
The students, which the school describes as scholars, are scheduled to report to the school at 3683-B Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem, the school said.
Students “will begin the school year with field experiences that will enhance their learning and create exposure in the areas of leadership, entrepreneurship, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and cultural awareness,” the school said in a statement.
School administrators will provide more details in a meeting with parents at 6 p.m. today at the school.
Charter schools are public schools that are authorized by the State Board of Education and operated by independent nonprofit boards of directors, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction says on its website. Charter schools, which receive federal, state and local money, have open enrollment and cannot discriminate in admissions, associate with any religion or religious group, or charge tuition. Charter schools operate with freedom from many of the regulations that govern public schools.
Blue Green Academy will serve low-income communities in Winston-Salem, and most of its students will be African American and Hispanic, it said in its charter-school application.
“The students of Blue Green Academy will be known for their infectious optimism toward learning and success,” the school continued. “Students will be prepared for college, careers and entrepreneurship.”
The academy is expecting 110 students on Monday, Brake said.
The academy had considered moving its classes for the first month of the 2019-20 school year to the former Hanes/Lowrance Middle School at 2900 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem. However, The the state’s charter schools’ offices had concerns about that site.
After academy officials announced that classes would be held temporarily at Hanes/Lowrance, several parents of students expressed concerns about that site as well, Brake said.
Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools moved nearly 1,200 students who attended Hanes/Lowrance Middle School in early 2015 to other middle schools, and closed that school after toxic vapors from contaminated groundwater was discovered under its campus.
Tests of indoor air, outdoor air and soil vapor conducted in mid-February 2015 indicated the toxic plume beneath the campus had produced potentially hazardous vapors but those vapors did not enter the school in significant levels. The test found the presence in low levels of two chemicals linked to cancer in people.
Rapael Fulton of Winston-Salem initially enrolled his daughter to attend sixth grade in the academy, but he withdrew her this week from the charter school. She will attend Quality Education Academy on Lansing Drive.
Fulton contacted the Winston-Salem Journal about his concerns regarding the academy. Fulton said he was worried that the Hanes/Lowrance site wasn’t safe for the Blue Green Academy’s students, teachers and staff members.
“I’m glad they decided not to use the Hanes/Lowrance facility,” Fulton said.
Blue Green administrators are dealing with other issues at its school on Old Lexington Road.
An inspection conducted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on Aug. 16 found eight fire code violations in the academy’s building at the church, according to the inspection’s report.
The academy failed the inspection partly because the inspectors didn’t have sufficient time to complete the inspection, the report said.
An inspector also found that one of the school’s exit doors didn’t function properly,that one of the exit locations lacked proper lighting and that the school didn’t have a letter from a contractor showing that its sprinkler system complies with the fire code.
The inspection report also noted that the academy needs:
- A Knox Box, a wall-mounted safe that holds the building’s keys so firefighters, emergency-medical technicians and police officers can quickly get inside in emergencies.
- An elevator key box.
- Proof that work on its fire-alarm system was completed.
- Its portable fire extinguishers checked.