Facebook has removed a page called North Carolina Breaking News that featured widely shared posts that were misleading and racially offensive. Some of those posts recently lauded actions by the Winston-Salem police that turned out to have been the acts by officers in other states.
“We’re removing this page after reviewing it and finding it violates our policies,” a Facebook company spokesman said in an email Tuesday.
On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department said attempts to contact the administrators of the page were met with Russian responses, and a media researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said the reason for some of the racist language on the page was to leave Facebook readers with the idea that African-Americans and other non-whites were dangerous.
The page included offensive terms to describe African Americans and also included incorrect information in which news stories from other states were presented as if they happened in North Carolina.
In recent days, Winston-Salem police received inquiries about posts from the page. One post claimed that a Winston-Salem officer bought a car seat for a resident’s child who had been unrestrained. That did happen — only it was in Westland, Mich.
Another post showed a photo of an officer comforting a dog that had been hit by a car. Again, that did happen, but the photo came from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, told the Winston-Salem Journal that field commanders who worked over the weekend received several calls from media outlets about the Facebook posts.
“(One) field commander looked at the information that was being provided and was immediately able to tell that the uniform was not correct and he didn’t recognize the officer,” Gomez said.
The Facebook page, which was identified as satire/parody in its “about” section” had more than 50,000 followers.
The police department reported the page to Facebook.
The News & Observer in Raleigh reported Monday that administrators of the Facebook page claimed to be students at N.C. State University who were conducting a social-media project to see how quickly news would spread. Page administrators reportedly told the newspaper in a private Facebook message: “Truth is not the goal. Getting Trump re-elected is the ultimate goal.”
Alice Marwick is a researcher of media manipulation as an assistant professor of communications at UNC Chapel Hill. She reviewed the Facebook page Monday morning.
Marwick said that without knowing who was behind the North Carolina Breaking News page, it was hard to figure out the intent of the posts.
“Generally, when you look at pages like this, they’re set up for financial or ideological reasons,” she told the Journal on Monday. “And obviously, the ideology is hard-right, very much pro-President Trump. These sorts of pages play on racial issues, tensions with immigration but also urban legends, the idea that there’s something dangerous about people of color, which is very much part of the hard-right discourse.”
National news outlets have reported that groups spreading disinformation will target local news during this election cycle with the goal of undermining trust.
Marwick told the Journal that she found the hyperlocal focus of North Carolina Breaking News interesting and that, though North Carolina still has a fairly strong local news presence, many people get their news from Facebook.
