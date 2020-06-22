Free Mask for Tuesday (copy)

Greensboro city clerk Angela Lord gives away masks at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro on April 30.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued an emergency proclamation Monday requiring face coverings in the city, according to a news release.

Face coverings must to be worn anytime a person will be in contact with others in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing, the release said. These places include grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses, parking lots, sidewalks and public transit.

The declaration goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, and remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the mayor.

“Wearing a mask or face covering in public is a simple gesture of kindness that helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus and it’s important to remember that wearing a mask does not hurt the economy. It helps,”  Vaughan said in the release. “We know that a significant portion of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means the virus can spread between people speaking, coughing or sneezing. By wearing a mask, you are doing your part to help keep your family, neighbors and community safe.”

A face covering should cover the nose and mouth and can be secured with ties or straps or wrapped around the lower face, the release said. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

It's not required to wear face coverings during individual exercise outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained, the release said.

All restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo, and retail employees and staff shall wear a face covering while on duty, the release said. It is recommended that all businesses require customers to wear a face covering inside the business, it said.

