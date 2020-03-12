An expert told the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission on Thursday that the five teenage boys convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, were highly susceptible to making false confessions.
Hayley Cleary, an associate professor of criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., also said she saw startling similarities between this case and the famous case of the five black and Hispanic teenagers in New York who were exonerated in 2002 after being convicted in 1990 in the rape and brutal beating of a female jogger in Central Park in 1989. That case, she said, is a documented example of teenagers who were coerced into making false confessions.
Cleary said it’s not her role to determine if confessions are false but to see whether there were risk factors that often lead juveniles to make false confessions. In the Jones case, she said, she saw plenty of those risk factors.
“This case has the most indicators of false confession that I have seen so far,” said Cleary, who testified before the innocence commission by video.
Cleary said that in general, teenagers’ minds are less developed than adults. That means they are more likely to make impulsive decisions without considering the long-term consequences of their actions, she said. Unlike adults, teenagers might confess to something they didn’t do if they think making that statement means they can go home, Cleary said. And teenagers are more vulnerable to police investigators yelling at them, threatening them with the death penalty, and providing them with either misleading or false information to make them think there is more evidence against them than actually exists, Cleary said.
Nathaniel Cauthen and his brother, Rayshawn Banner, and three others — Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy — were all convicted of killing Jones, 61, a friendly church-going man who owned a gas station. Jones was found lying in his carport of his home on Moravia Street on Nov. 15, 2002. Prosecutors said the five boys, who were 15 and 14 at the time, gagged and bound Jones and beat him until he died from heart arrhythmia. Cauthen, Banner, Bryant and Tolliver have filed claims of innocence with the innocence commission; Brayboy had proclaimed his innocence but did not file a claim with the commission before he died from a stabbing last year.
The innocence commission, which started operating in 2007, rarely holds hearings — just 15 to date. Twelve people have been exonerated through the commission process. Five out of eight commissioners must agree that sufficient evidence of factual innocence exists in order for this case to move to the next level — a panel of three Superior Court judges who would hold a hearing in Forsyth County and determine if all four men should be exonerated. The innocence commission hearing started Monday and is scheduled to end today.
Cleary said she saw many similarities between this case and the so-called Central Park Five case. The two cases involved racial minorities — the boys were black and Hispanic in the Central Park case and the boys are all black in the Jones case.
Both cases, she said, were marked by allegations that police investigators took advantage of the teens’ age and intimidated them into making confessions.
“The similarities are astonishing,” Cleary said. “In both of these cases, investigators questioned the youth separately and sometimes for extended periods of time,” she said.
And in both cases, investigators used audio clips of one suspect’s statement to get another suspect to confess, Cleary said.
She also said that in both cases, there was little to no physical evidence that linked the teenage boys to the crime scene — fingerprints, blood or DNA evidence. The only incriminating evidence, Cleary said, was the boys’ statements.
Jessicah Black, the key witness who testified at two trials that led to the boys’ convictions, has recanted that testimony and told the commission that Winston-Salem police investigators coerced a false statement out of her. During the trials, attorneys for the teenagers said their confessions were coerced.
At least two of the teens were wrongly told they could face the death penalty if convicted in Jones’ death, two Winston-Salem police detectives involved in the case testified Wednesday before the innocence commission.
Juveniles cannot face the death penalty.
Cleary said mentioning the death penalty and keeping the teenagers in interview rooms for long periods of time increased the possibility that the statements were false.
And the boys also made inconsistent statements that often did not fit the physical evidence found at the crime scene, she said.
Some of the boys also had certain intellectual limits that made it hard for them to understand what was happening, and police investigators failed to follow up other leads in the case that could have pointed to another suspect, she said.
“Once the confessions were secured,” she said, “it seems the investigation stopped”.
