Q: I retired about a year ago and my husband is retiring soon. This will be a big difference in my routine. Are there any tips to help us get along through this transition?
LW
Answer: Newly retired couples often face significant adjustments as they begin spending more and more time together. As with any change, open and honest communication is key to keeping your relationship on track. One person’s expectations of retirement may be very different from the other’s. Share your vision of what the future together in retirement will look like.
The important thing is for each of you to share your needs with the other as you enter this new lifestyle together. Do you both plan to spend your days leisurely, or is one person more comfortable continuing with a regimented schedule? Perhaps you are thinking of traveling to places you have never been and your husband wants to tackle some of those projects that have been piling up around the house. Keep in mind you can explore interests and activities separately. For instance, he may have his mind set on taking an art class, while you have been looking forward to golfing with friends more often. These differences don’t have to be a source of contention. Knowing what you want but remaining flexible and open minded to your spouse’s desires will help keep you both happy and engaged.
While pursing individual interests are great, it’s also important to make time to share meaningful experiences together. This may be the perfect time to schedule that dream vacation you’ve been putting off. Take a road trip to see the grandkids. Keep in mind there are also more budget conscious ways to enjoy time together. Enjoy a change of scenery by doing something outside like walking, hiking or birdwatching. You can plan a special date night, volunteer, join a club, or take classes together. All are great ways to expand your social circle and make friends with other retirees too.
You can find a number of organizations in Forsyth County that have activities for seniors. One to consider is SilverSneakers, a health and wellness program specifically designed for people 65 and older. To find a site near you visit silversneakers.org. The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville also have a variety of programs, such as yoga, bridge, day trips and more, all for older adults. A list of activities can be seen on their websites, shepherdscenter.org and shepctrkville.com. Volunteering is a great way to give back, meet people, and perhaps learn something new. HandsOn Northwest, is a non-profit organization specializing in local volunteer opportunities. Visit their website at handsonnwnc.org for more information. Senior Services has a number of retired couples who enjoy volunteering together, too. Right now, there is a special need for volunteers to deliver meals through the Meals-on-Wheels program. See how to get involved by visiting our website at seniorservicesinc.org.
Another area often requiring a change as you both retire is the division of household chores. The new partner retiring should usually expect to pick up some additional household responsibilities. Discussing this early on can help eliminate tension down the road.
Expect there will be an adjustment period, especially emotionally, after retiring. It is important to allow each other time to adjust to this new lifestyle with new roles. There will be many changes, but with open communication and awareness of the needs and desires of your partner, you can each succeed in working together and making these years truly golden.
Q: I just moved from Florida and I’m unfamiliar with some of the winter weather terms. What is the difference between a winter weather warning and watch?
NY
Answer: Coming from Florida, you are probably familiar with dealing with different forms of severe weather. Although you will likely encounter a change in the types of threatening weather here, it’s important to know and understand the differences between warnings, watches and advisories during the winter. Knowing the difference can help you prepare and remain safe.
A storm watch indicates that conditions are favorable for the possible development of severe weather. A warning, however, means severe weather is likely imminent. An advisory is not as severe, but means that conditions may be hazardous, but are not life threatening if you use caution. In this area, when a Winter Storm Watch is issued, you should expect that winter weather is a possibility. If this watch is upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, there is the strong possibility that snow will occur within 24 hours. Estimated snowfall amounts will accompany the warning and can vary greatly depending on the strength of the storm. A Winter Storm Warning can be upgraded to a Blizzard Warning, but that is rare for this part of North Carolina.
One of our greatest threats each winter is ice. Again, the terms watch and warning will accompany any ice threat. An Ice Storm Warning indicates that at least a one quarter inch of ice could accumulate. Roads could become hazardous and ice could bring down trees and power lines causing power outages. Ice Storms can be a major challenge in this part of North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories will often precede watches or warnings and could signify that freezing rain is a possibility.
Other winter weather threats can include high winds and low wind chills. Wind chills are calculated by combining the air temperature with the wind speed to determine how cold it actually feels to the skin. When these conditions become hazardous, they will also be accompanied by an advisory, watch or warning. The goal of these updates is to always keep you informed and safe. For more information on winter storm safety, visit redcross.org or weather.gov. Local news outlets will also keep you up to date on changing weather conditions.
