As North Carolina dentists reopen their practices, patients will see some big changes as they work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the N.C. Dental Society said.
Patients should feel safe going back to the dentist for their regular appointments, the dental society said in a news release.
Because oral health is directly related to overall health, it’s important to continue regular preventive appointments, it said.
Here's what the group says patients should expect:
- Patients will wait for their appointments in their cars to limit surfaces touched by patients and others.
- Staff members will ask patients questions and take their temperatures to make sure they haven’t been exposed to COVID-19 or aren’t sick.
- Everyone will be wearing more personal protective equipment to protect themselves and patients from risk of exposure.
"Dentists are medical professionals trained in infection control and have successfully handled the HIV crisis and other pandemics like swine flu over the years," the news release said. "We’ve been using and following PPE protocols for decades and are versed on all of the safety and sanitation requirements needed to ensure your safety."
